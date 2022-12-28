Do Indian Children 'Owe' Anything to Their Parents? This Viral Thread Gets Twitter Pondering

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral discusses if children owe their parents anything. Twitter user Vaishnavi started this thread and claimed that she has given this a deep thought. She further adds that she has a fairly healthy relationship with her incredibly loving and understanding parents and she thinks the answer to the question is a ‘No.’ Further in the thread, she also gives reasons to back her answer. “Do you owe them because they birthed you? Purely based in the nature of the relationship, no. They chose to have you - for whatever reason. No child asked to be born. There is nothing to reciprocate here and therefore, you do not owe them," she wrote.

She further added that not all parents are equal. “In fact most people who become parents aren’t even qualified, and what they call “good parenting" depends on individual perspective," she wrote. Further, she mentioned that there is no benchmark here and this could go to either extremes - you could turn out really good, or you could suffer from trauma. Parents don’t really know what they’re doing most of the time, and very few make the effort to actually learn and be healthy with their kids. Especially in older generations. Here is the thread:

Do you owe them because they spent money on your education and providing for you into adulthood?Again, no. They chose to have you, and providing basic needs like food, shelter, clothing, education is a bare minimum. It is their duty to fund your basic needs because they had you — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) December 27, 2022

Do you owe them because "they are your parents"?Absolutely not. Not all parents are equal. In fact most people who become parents aren't even qualified, and what they call "good parenting" depends on individual perspective. There is no benchmark here ++ — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) December 27, 2022

++ and this could go to either extremes - you could turn out really good, or you could suffer from trauma. Parents don't really know what they're doing most of the time, and very few make the effort to actually learn and be healthy with their kids. Especially in older generations— Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) December 27, 2022

She further links an article by E B Johnson in Newsflash. “On toxic parents he also says “While many of them like to remind us they are responsible for the gift of life, the real question is, what kind of gift is that when you’re constantly being emotionally battered and shamed? " Feels so familiar no?," she wrote.

This lovely article by E B Johnson opens withNEWS FLASH: You didn’t ask to be brought into this world and they had a legal (and moral) obligation to feed, clothe, school, and care for you. https://t.co/2ftIGdmIGh. — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) December 27, 2022

Johnson goes on to talk about toxic parents who see their children as possessions. He says"… you don’t owe your parents a thing. Not your happiness, not your career, not your family — nothing. Your life is entirely your own, and your parents have no right to dictate that." — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) December 27, 2022

Family can be amazing, but when they're not, setting boundaries is important and we have to do it without feeling any guilt, whatsoever."Failing to set these boundaries leaves you exposed to potential abuse, relationship interference, and more." — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) December 27, 2022

We are guilted by our society, our traditions, our peers into believing that people deserve respect because they are older - no matter how shitty they are. We hear lines like "but after all they are your parents".We often forget that they are human beings capable of being toxic — Valia (@Vaishnavioffl) December 27, 2022

The tweet has managed to gather 2.7K likes and over 350K views. “All true. But just one counter point. If you’re past 21 and you want your parents to finance expensive education abroad, you’re a burden on them in their retired life. Children never think their parents need a life beyond caring about their kids’ needs. Pay your own way, adults!" wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “Its a difference betn gratitude and entitlement both ways ! As long as parents and kids think it’s gratitude, relationship is beautiful. When everyone thinks they are entitled, trouble starts."

What are your thoughts on the same?

