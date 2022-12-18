Do Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy Believe in Couple Goals? See Their Answer

It was almost four decades ago when NR Narayana Murthy founded Infosys with $250 on loan from his wife Sudha Murthy. Today, the company has grown to become an $80 billion multinational IT firm.

The couple got married back in 1978 and have been together for 48 years now. Be it battling business challenges or dealing with family issues, the duo has set couple goals for many. During a recent interview with Money Control, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy spoke candidly about their family, relationship, and Infosys.

For Narayana Murthy, his wife was his safety net as she was more qualified than him. In addition to this, he revealed being raised with an independent mindset in a family of eight children which rewarded him with a confident personality. When asked why Sudha Murthy was the one who looked after their children, Akshata and Rohan, Narayana Murthy said, “The reality is that I couldn’t spend any time with them. Sudha took care of them entirely. All of their credentials, accomplishments, PhDs, and Stanford education are all thanks to her.”

However, the couple revealed that whenever Narayana Murthy would come home early on rare occasions, they would make it a point to go out with the children. The entrepreneur couple revealed that it was the mother who was stricter in the house. “The disciplinarian in every house is the mother, right? It’s the father who spends very little time with children, he feels guilty. And therefore, he tries to indulge them and get them whatever they want. That’s reality,” said Narayana Murthy.

Denying that she was strict, Sudha Murthy said she would only guide her kids about the right and wrong. Reminiscing about the days before Infosys, Sudha Murthy shared that her husband wasn’t that serious but emphasized that he has changed now. “People do change. He has become much more serious. That’s what I feel,” the Infosys Foundation Chairperson said.

While the world might idolize the couple, the two did not have any particular couple goals of sorts. “We never had those kinds of couple goals. We always cared for the family, children, grandchildren, our work and take our work seriously, and passionately,” Sudha Murthy said.

