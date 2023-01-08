'Do One Crunch': Jimmy Fallon Asks Twitter to Share New Year Resolutions in Three Words

Every year, most of us make a promise to ourselves to get a positive transformation only to realise that it doesn’t last. Come January 1 we start pondering on what different should be done in order to make the year memorable and productive. Much to our disappointment (which often becomes synonymous with laziness), the promises remain on the paper itself which is a story of every other household now. This time, American comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon prompted his viewers to tweet their New Year resolutions in just three words using the #3WordResolution.

This came as a part of the ‘Hashtags’ segment of his show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which airs weeknights on NBC. “It’s Hashtags time! Tweet out your New Year’s Resolution in just three words. Could be on the show! #3WordResolution," read his tweet. Soon the hashtag went viral with tons of responses. Have a look:

Eat healthier candy #3WordResolution— Vidman Dan Lauckner (@vidman) January 3, 2023

Need bigger boat #3WordResolution — Joel Marsh Garland (@joelmgarland) January 4, 2023

Eat more avocados #3WordResolution— Avocados From Mexico (@AvosFromMexico) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter made hilarious memes out of New Year’s resolutions. It’s a fresh start to the year which motivates us to do something out-of-the-box and make life worth living! But, it’s pretty more difficult to actualise what we’ve thought of instead of just riding the bicycle on a dreamy road. Fret not, almost everyone battles this which has made the New Year resolution ‘thing’ quite common. Just like everything relatable, how could people stop themselves from turning such a ‘repetitive’ concept into a meme? So as we gear up to change our calendars to 2023, people took to the micro blogging site and flooded it with memes.

