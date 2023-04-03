'Do Shaadi Karenge': Bride Demands To Marry Her Lover Right After Wedding

A newlywed bride is demanding permission to get married to her lover. The woman in question reached a police station supposedly right after tying the knot with a man. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and it captures the woman in a distressed state, creating a ruckus in the presence of multiple police officers. “Do shaadi karenge, do shaadi karenge (I want to be married twice),” the bride screams as she sends a bunch of papers flying in a fit of rage.

It looks like the bride tries to confront someone when she is tackled by two lady officers. The woman then smashes a phone on the ground, while being held down to prevent her from launching any form of physical confrontation or attack. However, the woman doesn’t budge and still tries to push away a cop, who removes herself from the situation by walking away. Meanwhile, the other lady cop continues to hold and escort her away from the crowd. But the bride is hell-bent on sticking to her demand as he says again, “Do shaadi karenge” before the video comes to an end. Take a look at the video here:

"Do shaadi karenge Do Shaadi"Woman demands marriage with lover soon after her wedding with a man Police watches as mute spectators Feeling so bad for her Husband EQUALITY ! pic.twitter.com/S6zbiqE731 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 30, 2023

The incident has left the internet divided, while a section has theorized that the woman might have been forced to marry another, many have condemned the woman’s behaviour. A user commented, “I don’t know why people/family members are hell-bent on getting their kids married to the person of their choice. Brings ruin to all three parties involved: their son/daughter, their spouse, and their ex-lover.”

I don't know why people/family members are hell bent on getting their kids married to the person of their choice. Brings ruin to all three parties involved: their son/daughter, their spouse and their ex-lover. 🤷‍♂️— Ritvik Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@critvik) March 30, 2023

Another agreed, “It’s a very sad video, the girl is clearly in distress and going through a nervous breakdown and we have no clue under what circumstances she was ‘forced’ to get married. I am amazed to see people making fun of this and taking cheap potshots. But again being cheap is pretty cheap!”

It’s a very sad video, the girl is clearly in distress and going through nervous breakdown and we have no clue under what circumstances she was ‘forced’ to get married. I am amazed to see people making fun of this and taking cheap potshots.But again being cheap is pretty cheap!!— Govind Singh (@govindxsingh) March 30, 2023

A user blamed the bride for not creating this drama before she was married off, “Bad timing. If she would have done all this drama before marriage, hopefully, 3 lives would be saved.”

Bad timing. If she would have done all this drama before marriage, hopefully 3 lives would be saved— Arun Goel (@Arungoel1789) March 31, 2023

One more who felt bad for the husband urged the groom’s family to file a fraud case against the bride’s family, “The man should file a case of fraud against the parents of the girl and demand compensation!”

The man should file a case of fraud against the parents of the girl and demand compensation!— Singh sahab (@ilzamophobe) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, several users were reminded of Manjulika from Bhool Bhuliyaa.

Reminds me of : pic.twitter.com/uZTI1cqLtj— Sameep Agarwal (@sameepagarwal3) March 30, 2023

Monjolika lag rahi hai ye toh !😳— Manoj 🇮🇳 (@Vrisha_MD) March 30, 2023

Monjolika in real life— Gauravv (@Dorkknighttttt) March 30, 2023

The video has been viewed by more than 1.6 lakh people on Twitter. The location where the incident occurred is yet unknown.

