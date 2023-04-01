Do You Know UK’s Bealach-Na-Ba Is Considered One Of The Scariest Roads In The World?

UK’s Bealach-na-Ba pass is one of the most scenic drives in the world. It is also considered as one of the scariest roads ever. According to reports, faint-hearted people cannot pass through this road. There is every possibility that weak-hearted people might get dizzy out of fear on this road. Want to know why? Read on.

Bealach-na-Ba pass, situated in Scotland, is infamous for accidents. It has been ranked ninth in the list of top 10 dangerous roads in the world, released by car insurance company StressFreeCarRental.com. People call this road Devil’s Elbow. It is built at an altitude of 2,054 feet above sea level. You will also find a warning written on the side of this road. It is clearly written that if you are a novice driver, do not drive on this road. The entry of heavy vehicles is also prohibited on this road. It was built in 1822. Due to snowfall, vehicles could not run on it for several months. With time, it opened to passenger vehicles. Those who pass by the road say that even though they have years of driving experience, this road scares them.

The route to Bealach-na-Ba is a single track all the way. The road is perhaps the closest one to an Alpine pass, with very sharp turns that switch back and forth up the mountain, with gradients reaching 17%. Bealach-na-Ba is considered very hazardous because it is very narrow, has sharp bends, steep gradients, and only a few points to overtake.

Novice drivers should avoid this winding single-track road. The road is so narrow that there are several places where one needs to stop when a vehicle comes from the opposite direction. It’s considered unsuitable for new drivers.

This single road is one of Scotland’s most difficult drives. This road mostly remains open all over the year, but it is closed during the winter months until the snow is cleared. Winter closures can last for weeks, and there are snow barriers at both ends. It has the highest ascent of any road climb in the UK, rising 626 meters from sea level.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here