Aircraft make it possible for us to fly high in the sky with the help of complex systems, both mechanical and electrical. These systems can sometimes cause the aeroplane to make strange sounds. Airbus A320 is one of the most popular models of aircraft used for commercial purposes. However, a passenger onboard an A320 can expect a barking noise coming from the plane at some point during their flight. The sound itself and the reason for the sound has puzzled people forever but it is pretty technical.

The barking noise is caused by a hydraulic pump, which is officially referred to as the Power Transfer Unit (PTU). The PTU is placed in the plane in such a position that the barking-like sound is most likely to be audible to those sitting next to the wings. While other pump systems are usually electrically powered, the PTU is hydraulic-based.

The website of Simple Flying describes PTU as “a hydraulic motor pump that transfers hydraulic power between the green and yellow systems without transfer of fluid. It operates automatically, whenever the pressure differential between the two systems reaches 500 PSI.” While the noise is irritating, there is nothing dangerous about it. However, since the sound increases and fades at different times during a flight, it may seem to a passenger as if there has been an engine failure.

The reason behind the noise coming and going is that the PTU only operates when the hydraulic pressure of the A320 falls below a pre-defined level. And since the pressure constantly fluctuates during a flight, the noise sometimes continues even after both engines are fully operational.

Sometimes the PTU makes noises because of the system testing itself when the plane is initially fired up and even shortly after landing. While the noise from the PTU in older airbuses is inevitable, the newer models such as the A320neo aren’t likely to irritate the passengers with such noises.

On board the flight, you might also hear shrill whining caused by the electric hydraulic pump used to open and close cargo doors, and of course, the noise of the engines constantly whirring no matter where you are seated.

