'Dog Daddy': Noida Man Opens Hospital for Animals After Death of His Pet Canine
1-MIN READ

'Dog Daddy': Noida Man Opens Hospital for Animals After Death of His Pet Canine

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 13:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Death of This Man's Pet Dog Changed His Entire Life, Made Him 'Dog Daddy'. (Image: news18)

Sanjay Mohapatra, whom the people living in Noida know by the name of Dog daddy.

Everybody would have some idea of god father and have heard about it, but do you know Dog father? Let us introduce you to the dog father living in Noida. Sanjay Mohapatra, whom the people living in Noida know by the name of Dog daddy. It raises the curiosity to know the story of becoming a dog daddy, So, here is the story.

Sanjay Mohapatra is basically a resident of Odisha. All the dog lovers across the country call him dog daddy because of his love for dogs. Talking to News18 Local, Sanjay Mohapatra says that in March last year, my dog Shiva died due to a disease. As long as Shiva was in our life, while taking care of her, I understood that something has to be done for these dumb people too. This has been the reason behind opening a hospital to take care of street animals. That is why we had opened a hospital named HSA, which means, House of Street Animals (Hospitals for animals in Noida) on the road side.

Sanjay Mahapatra says that this hospital is for all those destitute animals who have none to look after them and they are orphans. We can serve maximum animals so we have made our phone numbers public. Whenever someone sees an animal that has had an accident somewhere, they inform us immediately by making a call to us.

Receiving the information, we take prompt action to rescue the injured animals and bring them here. After rescuing the animal, they do all the treatments free of cost.

He has saved the lives of hundreds of animals till now.

Being estranged at the death of his pet dog, Sanjay Mohapatra has opened a hospital for animals named HSA, near Sector-54, police post which is to take care of many dogs like Shiva.

Sanjay Mohapatra says that if any animal has to be rescued anywhere in the country, people contact us to protect the animal. With such information, we go there and rescue animals.

Not only the dogs but we receive many other animals for treatment everyday. Without charging much, we keep nominal fees for them. So that we can take care of street dogs and animals.

Sanjay Mohapatra says that till now, we have rescued hundreds of animals.

