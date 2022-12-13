Dog Interrupts Dance Performance, Netizens Praise the Dancer for Remaining Composed

Social media is a platform where you will find plenty of amusing things to cheer you up. Netizens particularly enjoy videos of animals and birds. These Internet videos also serve to make you aware of the tendencies of various animals while also making your day with their cute, brave, or silly antics. Recently, a video of a dog stealing the limelight on stage during a dance performance is going viral on the internet.

A woman is seen performing a cultural dance on stage when a stray dog enters and begins running around her. The dog is seen jumping on the woman, while she gracefully continues to dance. The pet then stands up, holds her, and walks around with her. The dog is distracted by a man near the end of the video and runs off stage. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Dog invades stage of cultural presentation.”

Watch the video below:

Dog invades stage of cultural presentation.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/eHhjM2VSaZ— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 12, 2022

The video garnered over seven million views as of now. Social media users also lauded the woman handling the pet so well. One of the users wrote, “She did a GREAT job playing along and made it so much better”.

She did a GREAT job playing along and made it so much better.— Occam'sRazor (@releasememo66) December 12, 2022

Another user wrote, “Doggie just wanted to experience the culture up close and personal. The dancing.”

😂🐕Doggie just wanted to experience the culture up close and personal. The dancing 💃 🐕💜 — Disgusted but more Hopeful (@ByDisgusted) December 12, 2022

Earlier, a similar video of a woman dancing with her dog made the Internet happy. The woman identified as Tasya shared a clip where she is seen grooving with her dog to Alan Menken’s Kingdom dance. When loosely translated from Russian, her caption explains why she chose to share the amusing version of her dance with her dog with the public.

In the video, she can be seen turning on her camera before heading back to her dog, Moroshka. Then, in flawless synchronicity, they twirl, jump, and perform other amazing moves. Even the backdrop, which features a charming house and a lush green garden, is gorgeous. The two dance passionately there. Watch the dance video:

The video amassed over 2 million likes as of now.

