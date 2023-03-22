Video of dog owners faking an injury or collapsing in front of their pooches to watch how they react is not something new for social media. Dogs are considered to be highly intuitive and can effectively perceive real threat signals. But this doggo is different. The pooch is doing the rounds on social media for its exceptional acting skills. It was a complete role reversal this time as the animal decided to play dead in front of a man, who appears to be its owner.

The video begins with the pooch lying lifelessly on the ground which leaves another dog concerned. The latter tries its best to move the lifeless animal, but it wouldn’t budge even a tad bit. After repeated attempts when the pooch continues his act, the apparent owner drags it across the ground. If the video is anything to go by, it appears that the animal could have been throwing a tantrum or the man might know that the doggo is just faking his collapse.

Because as soon as the man drags the pooch, it quickly stands up, wags its tail, and begins to move in the opposite direction. What looked like a serious situation in the beginning, quickly turned hilarious after the bizarre antics of the dog were revealed. The other animal and the man in the clip were both stunned by its behaviour. Watch the video here:

watch to the end! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9WPY1tEAsV— Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) March 20, 2023

It is suggested that some dogs naturally learn how to play dead, and they do it mostly when they feel threatened by either humans or other animals. Another reason behind the trickery can also be to escape punishment from their parents. They cannot continue the act for a longer period but it is hilarious when they attempt it. Previously, a video of two dogs went viral on social media when they decided to act lifeless after creating a massive mess in their living room.

In the funny clip, the dogs Sophia and Oliver continue to play dead when their owner asked them about the mess in the house. The mom of the pets then brings in a snack to lure them out of their lifeless position and it worked. Both the dogs rush to get the snack before being confronted again about the mess.

