Dog, Stuck In Car's Engine For 30 Minutes, Reunited With Owner After Heroic Rescue

A heartwarming story of a dog’s miraculous rescue in the US has lit up social media. It’s special because not only did the canine survive 30 minutes stuck in a car engine, but she was also reunited with her owner. The dog had crawled into the engine of a parked car in Johnson County, Kansas and was later, unknowingly driven for several miles to Kauffman Stadium. It wasn’t until Royals digital reporter and host Carrie Gillaspie heard barking noises that she realized the dog was trapped in the engine. Thankfully, with the help of fellow workers, she was able to rescue the dog after 1.5 hour-long mission.

Gillaspie shared a video on Twitter, where she explained that she heard sounds while walking through a parking lot. She investigated the noise and “quickly learned that there was a small dog stuck in the engine of this car."

Despite the dog looking happy to see her, Gillaspie was unable to get the pet pooch out of the engine compartment. Carrie Gillaspie later called out the car owner, Ashley Newman.

During an interview with KCTV, Newman recounted that someone informed her that there was a dog stuck in her car. Ashley said that she was initially confused and rushed to unlock her car, and upon opening the hood, they saw “two little eyeballs just looking up at us."

Later, more co-workers joined in to help rescue the little pup from the engine compartment. Despite their efforts, everyone present in the parking lot struggled to save the stuck dog.

me: getting to work early yesterday to catch up on some things.this little dog: let’s do this instead! pic.twitter.com/qcO7HQ4rxn — Carrie Lippert Gillaspie (@CarrieGillaspie) April 20, 2023

Royals Lead Mechanical Technician Dennis Miller said, “We were able to take the under trim off and get her free. It was huge relief. I have a dog of my own. I was thinking how I would feel if she went missing.”

In the video, Carrie Gillaspie can be seen taking the dog to Kansas City Pet Project, where the vet scanned her for a microchip. Gillaspie reported that unfortunately, the dog did not have one.

Ashley Newman immediately checked Facebook for any lost pet posts in her area. To her surprise, she found a photo that matched the dog. “I reached out to the owner. She was emotional but very grateful. The little puppy is back home with mom,” Newman added.

This remarkable story of survival has captured the hearts of animal lovers everywhere.

