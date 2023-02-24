Doing Stand Up in Delhi or Mumbai? This Twitter Thread is Goldmine for 'Stereotypical' Jokes

Stand-up comedy has become a known mode of entertainment these days. People usually resort to watching stand-up comedy videos in their free time. There are also people who go to places to watch these sets live. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral has some jokes for people who want to do such stand ups in Delhi’s Kauz Khas Village, Mumbai’s Bandra, and Bengaluru’s Koramangala. Twitter user who goes by the name ‘peeleraja’ started this thread. He wrote, “Want to do English language standup comedy in Bandra, Koramangala and Hauz Khas Village? Here are 10 killer jokes for you."

From typical Delhi accent, to Peak Bengaluru incident - this guy has it all summed up in his thread. " I was going in this Uber and driver baaya asked what I do. So I said standup comedy. And he was like main Oscar dekh raha tha aur Chris Rock ko Will Smith ne thappad maara and i was like wtf aajkal sab Oscar dekh rahe hain damn you Slumdog Millionaire and Anil Kapoor," read a part of his tweet.

Another part read, “Hey guys this is Peak Bengaluru. I was at Blue Tokai JP Nagar and I thought of this brilliant app where you know you can share your bill number publicly and get paid 10 bucks and someone else will use that code for wifi in these cafes. Disruptive, right?"

Have a look at the Twitter thread:

10. I asked auto wale bhaiyya to play music. He had Spotify Premium and played Summer of 69. Bhenchod even i dont use Spotify but listen to Himesh on Gaana lolololol— peeleraja (@peeleraja) February 23, 2023

9. Bro i saw my maid was using Duolingo on her phone.She came to me and said "Cabrone, Netflix pe Narcos Dikha woh bhi subtitle ke bina" and i was like "Chingada!" bro — peeleraja (@peeleraja) February 23, 2023

3. I was drinking in Sarjapur road and my Uber canceled on me so i Dunzoed myself home. Dunzo guy was driving an Ola electric scooter. There were sparks between us #peakbengaluru— peeleraja (@peeleraja) February 23, 2023

0. Hyderabad se hoon yaaron. Baingan nakko karo aur mera accentaan sunko hasso yaaron. Daalaraan Daalaraan yaaron.— peeleraja (@peeleraja) February 23, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a female stand-up comedian Shashi Dhiman performing. Twitter user who goes by the name Byomkesh has uploaded a part of her set. The complete video has been uploaded on YouTube by the title, “Dating and Indian Parents."

The small video has become problematic and a reason of concern for many. In the video, she can be seen criticising her mother’s choice in men. “I will never marry as per my mom’s wishes because I see my dad every day. She has such a bad choice," the woman says.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here