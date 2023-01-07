Dolphin Leaps as Stunning Rainbow Emerges in Background, Old Video Goes Viral

Dolphins are known for their intelligence, playful nature, and their friendliness towards humans. One such old video, which is doing rounds on the internet again, depicts dolphins diving in strong sea waves as a rainbow emerges in the background. The short video captures a magical moment when the majestic sea creature leaps from the water while a rainbow appears right above it. The video was shot by photographer Jaimen Hudson on the coast of Western Australia, according to the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared last year by Hudson with a caption that read, “Bottlenose Dolphin jumping over a rainbow, Esperance WA (Western Australia).” This surreal video has garnered over 1 million views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were left stunned by watching this video. One of the users wrote, “We try very hard to amaze others with what we can do. Nature does it every day without trying. All we are here for is to protect and work with it. Not destroy it.”

Another user was left mesmerised after watching this video and wrote, “Thank you for sharing- that is beautiful”.

Meanwhile, speaking of dolphins, previously, a video showing a pink dolphin went viral on the internet. IFS Officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on his Twitter handle. Social media users were left stunned upon witnessing a pink dolphin. Watch the video below.

In another instance, a video of two dolphins slamming into a massive school of salmon and causing havoc left internet users speechless. The video showed two dolphins lunging into the big school of fish to snag their food. The video was shot off Tura Beach in Australia by professional fisherman and tour guide Jason Moyce, also known as Trapman Bermagui. Watch the video below.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1515191155668045

Since being shared online, the video has garnered massive views and hundreds of comments and likes.

