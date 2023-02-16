The last place one would ever want to lose or leave behind something they own is on a flight as the odds of getting it back are quite slim. Alyse Dietel, an artist, recently left behind a number of her completed commission drawings and paintings in the overhead bin of the plane during her journey to Copenhagen, Denmark. She created these paintings during her two-month stay in Iceland. Alyse was scrambling to find a way to get the tube back, but neither the airline nor the Copenhagen airport officials, who she reached out to, were supportive to locate her missing piece of artwork.

Alyse shared an Instagram post, detailing how she misplaced her artwork and is unable to locate it. This video became popular after it was reshared by the Goodnews Movement’s social media accounts. The caption that accompanied the video read, “Alyse Dietel lost months worth of art on an airplane… she had given up hope. Until this airport employee stepped up. She tried to pay him but he said donate to a charity… and she & her followers did just that ! Love this.”

Irek Micha, an employee at the airport, happened to notice her frantic plea for assistance and offered to help her in locating her artwork. Surprisingly, he kept his promise and located the drawings and returned them back to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

To mail the tube, containing the paintings, back to Alyse Dietel, the airport employee spent his own 395 Swedish Krona, which would be around $38 or Rs 3,100. He declined Alyse’s offer to compensate him for shipping and instead suggested that she make a donation to a charity cause. As a token of thanks, she sent him some homemade sweet treats and stickers, in addition to donating to a charity as he had asked.

This video received over 1.5 million views and several users left heartfelt comments responding to the video. One user wrote, “Great story. An old friend of mine used to always say, “People are nice if you let them”. I always thought it odd because of the wording but understand it now. Let folks know you need help and they will.” Another commented, “Great reminder. Always take the time to help someone out, if you’re able. Good karma!” “Love this so much! Thanks for being a bright spot in my feed,” one comment read.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here