'Don't Want to Marry a Politician': Parineeti Chopra's Old Statement Has Fans Saying 'Never Say Never'

Actress Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines recently for her rumoured romance with politician Raghav Chadha. If reports are to be believed, the duo will get married soon. As per rumours, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close companions ever since. Additionally, Parineeti and Raghav follow one another on Instagram. Now, amid all of this, a video which is going viral is an old video of the actress.

In the video, she can be seen getting interviewed by ‘Faridoon Shahryar’. On being asked which politician will she get married to, she says, “There are too many but the problem is I don’t want to get married to any politician." She further states, “I don’t want to marry any politician, ever." “I don’t want to marry any politician. I don’t want to marry any politician ever," said @ParineetiChopra in a fun #RapidFire with me a few years back," read the caption. Have a look:

"I don't want to marry any politician. I don't want to marry any politician ever," said @ParineetiChopra in a fun #RapidFire with me a few years back https://t.co/FMThcsHIwU pic.twitter.com/eQfizKS4ja— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 2, 2023

Ever since uploaded, the video has gone viral and garnered some hilarious responses from fans. “so many" trickles down a person who matches with her 3 basic expectations. Plus Ellen, you know how interesting she is and she relates to her personality (revolutionary outspoken bold) Let Pari enjoy her life with a lovely person (unlike other 99.99 % politicians) she found," wrote a Twitter user. Many also mocked the actress by saying, “never say never." Another person mentioned, “Yes, life goals keep changing, why such fuss, i also never wanted to do engineering, but time changes according to situations, Meanwhile when u have such handsome, educated @raghav_chadha the decision to change goals become easier."

I don't want to marry any politician https://t.co/1mP0hzRmk7— K.P. (@KALPESH1968) April 3, 2023

So Raghav Chaddha is not a politician @ParineetiChopra ? https://t.co/UgsL7bcLMB— Ex Secular Kumar (@Exsecularkumar) April 3, 2023

What do you think?

