Tremors from the earthquake in Afghanistan shook several parts of North India on Tuesday. People rushed out of their homes to safety as soon as they realised what was going on. Not one group of doctors in Kashmir, though. These healthcare professionals were in the middle of delivering a baby when the ground started shaking, and the power went off. A video shared on Twitter shows them continuing with the procedure without caring for their lives. They are even heard comforting the mother-to-be. Social media users are praising the professionalism of the medical team.

The clip was first shared on Twitter by the official handle of the Chief Medical Officer of Anantnag. One can see the operating room and the medical equipment in it shaking due to the tremors. The electricity goes off next. The doctors, however, continue working using whatever little light they can get from a monitor nearby.

“Emergency LSCS [lower-segment cesarean section] was going on at SDH [Sub District Hospital] Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of earthquake were felt," the tweet said.

The CMO further praised the professionals, saying “kudos to the staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & thank God, everything is alright."

The video, posted around 11 pm on Tuesday, has garnered over 25,000 views so far. People in the comments section showered praise on the team, showing appreciation for their professionalism and selflessness.

“It is truly commendable to witness the dedication and unwavering commitment of medical professionals towards ensuring the wellbeing of their patients, even in the face of unprecedented challenges," one user wrote.

Another praised the woman on the operating table for showing courage at such a scary time. “What a brave lady MashaAllah. Kudos to the whole team."

“Brave team of doctors. Deserve all the accolades for conducting the operation smoothly amidst heavy jolts," said yet another user.

Strong tremors were felt in Kashmir and several other parts of North India after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

