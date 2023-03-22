Dosa has become a breakfast staple across India, enjoyed not only in the South but throughout the country. Traditionally, this crispy pancake is served with coconut chutney and/or sambar, creating a delectable combination. While traditional dosa remains a popular choice, many people have started experimenting with different fillings and accompaniments, resulting in a range of creative and unconventional dosa varieties. Recently, a woman shared how she enjoyed the unusual combination of dosa with chhole, which, in turn, attracted trolls on social media.

Aditi, a Twitter user, recently shared a picture of her breakfast plate consisting of Masala Dosa, a bowl of Chhole, and some coconut chutney. She expressed her delight for the unique combination by stating, “Had dosa with chole for breakfast, and it tasted way better than dosa sambar.” This post received varied reactions from users, with some appreciating the idea that dosa can be paired with anything and everything, while others expressed disapproval of the unusual food pairing.

Had dosa with chole for the breakfast and it tasted way better than dosa sambhar. pic.twitter.com/eQAKqQ3EwD— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 17, 2023

One user commented, “That’s the beauty of Dose. Chutney, Sambar, Sagu, and now chole too.” Another one shared their own unconventional pairing, saying, “You can eat Dosa with any of your favourite curry, I eat with chicken curry… The best.” However, some users expressed their disgust towards the combination, with one stating, “would’ve tasted even better if you just had chhole”. Another user sarcastically suggested trying “bhatura with sambhar”. What do you think about this food combo?

That’s the beauty of Dose. Chutney, Sambar, Sagu, and now chole too.— Charan (@_ItsCharan) March 17, 2023

Main bhi Poha daal tadka ke sath khata hoo with a fork because it’s too dry— desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) March 17, 2023

My all-time favorite breakfast…Idli & Tea pic.twitter.com/jozXylHb6c — NObert Elekes (@N0rbertElekes) March 17, 2023

Mee tooo. Started Gulab jamun with sambhar, Is wayyy better than gulab jamun with sweet syrup— Filter coffee and Pizza (@nitrous___oxide) March 17, 2023

would’ve tasted even better if you just had chhole— Shayarcaster (@shayarcaster) March 17, 2023

Chocolate panipuri, apple pakoda , oreo bhajjiya ,idli sambar icecream dosa with chole …and the list goes on— Ragini 🇮🇳 (@Ragini_Singhdeo) March 17, 2023

Dosa has undergone numerous unconventional twists and turns in recent times, but it ultimately depends on how an individual takes it. A man recently made headlines when he received the masala or potato filling and the dosa separately in a Mumbai eatery’s ‘Masala Dosa’ order. However, this did not discourage him from enjoying his meal. In fact, he turned it into a positive experience by getting two meals out of it. He ate the dosa right away and refrigerated the masala for later. The following day, he used the masala to make another round of Masala Dosas at home, documenting the process in ‘food blogger’ style.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here