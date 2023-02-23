A humungous metal sphere that seemingly washed up on a beach shore in Japan has become a massive topic of discussion in the country. Not only the police department but even a bomb squad was sent to investigate the giant mystery metal sphere, as per a report by the Guardian. The publication stated that the authorities haven’t officially determined what the round object is, but the possibility of it being a threat has been ruled out. The mystery sphere was spotted at Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. While the investigation is underway, the object has set off a flurry of speculation on social media.

While some claim it is a mooring buoy, many are calling it a giant turtle or Godzilla egg. Some believe it could also be an outer space item. Viral footage of the coastal city has fascinated the internet. It shows two officials seemingly from a bomb squad looking at the rusty object. Measured at 1.5m (approximately 4.9 feet wide), it was a local who alerted the police department about the unusual object on the shore.

Reportedly, the authorities conducted X-ray exams and a security sweep of the area to confirm that the metal sphere was safe. It is said that the unusual object will be soon removed from the beach shore. Another report by Japan’s media outlet NHK includes a statement by a local runner on the beach, who couldn’t determine the commotion raised by the metal sphere. The runner claimed that it has been on the beach for about a month. “I tried to push it but it wouldn’t budge,” he stated.

A Twitter user who posted the video online explained, “A 1.5-meter sphere appeared on Tuesday at Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. Police surrounded the area and cordoned off a perimeter of 200 meters until the type of metallic material was identified. The country’s Self-Defense Forces were called in.” Take a look at the video here:

A 1.5 meter sphere appeared on Tuesday at Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. Police surrounded the area and cordoned off a perimeter of 200 meters until the type of metallic material was identified. The country's Self Defense Forces were called in pic.twitter.com/3rHbqtjgRM — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) February 22, 2023

The video has raked up over 7.4 million views on the micro-blogging site, leaving a barrage of users to express their fascination. A user simply claimed, “I immediately thought ‘It is a freakin’ Mooring buoy’ what is the big deal here?”

I immediately thought “It is a freakin’ Mooring buoy, what is the big deal here?”— Frenszie (@frenszie) February 23, 2023

Another guessed, “Perhaps a giant sea turtle egg?”

Perhaps a giant sea turtle egg? 🤷‍♂️Image: Richard Rickart. pic.twitter.com/EFTr9bLL3J— Richard Rickart Photography (@RickartPhoto) February 23, 2023

One more added, “I’m no expert, but it looks like a WW2-era Japanese naval mine, possibly a type 93.”

I’m no expert, but it looks like a WW2 era Japanese naval mine, possibly a type 93. pic.twitter.com/xh5qYeu4po— 🇺🇸Thomas Gard🇺🇸 (@ThomasGard6) February 23, 2023

Meanwhile, a user asked, “My question isn’t what it is, but how did it get there? I doubt the ocean would have moved something that large onto shore unless there was a major storm.”

My question isn’t what it is, but how did it get there? I doubt the ocean would have moved something that large onto shore unless there was a major storm— FightFakeNews (@Dalekritzee) February 23, 2023

Another made a hilarious reference to the popular Japanese Anime show Dragon Ball Z, “Goku it’s coming!”

Gokú it's coming!!!— Logan (@nelsoco_) February 22, 2023

Pictures of the unidentified object have reportedly been sent to the country’s self-defense forces and the court guard for further investigation.

