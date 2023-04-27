Dragon Or Duck? The Internet Is Divided Over This Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are one of the coolest things you’ll ever see. They’re like magic tricks for your eyes. You might think you’re seeing one thing, but then your brain does a double-take and suddenly it’s something completely different. These mind-bending images will leave you scratching your head, and wondering how on earth they work. There are countless illusions that will leave you confused and amazed. So, buckle up and be ready to have your mind blown, once again.

An Instagram page, known for sharing a number of tricky optical illusions that boggle the mind and challenge the eyesight, shared a picture of a cloud. The image was accompanied by a question asking social media users to put their imagination to the test to decipher what did the cloud look like. Want to give it a try? Here you go:

If you haven’t already spotted it, we’ll give you a hint, there’s a mythical creature hidden in the cloud.

As you scratch your head thinking which creature it might be, many social media users have correctly guessed the answer— a dragon— while others added their own comic twist. So, don’t be surprised if the reactions make you laugh.

The optical illusion had users coming up with all sorts of hilarious guesses. One user was reminded of “Toothless,” the lovable dragon from ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’ Another thought the creature looked like a “messed up turkey.” A third commenter added their two cents by suggesting it was a “fat a** dragon.”

“Puff the Magic Dragon,” read a reply.

And if that wasn’t enough, someone even brought up the beloved kids show “Dragon Tales."

But the hilarious reactions did not stop there. There was one person who thought it looked like “a duck.” Another user saw something completely different and guessed it was a “helicopter,” and then there was the commenter who thought the creature resembled none other than “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”

We saw some wild guesses about the mythical creature hidden in the optical illusion, but we want to know, what did you see? Did you spot Toothless, Puff the Magic Dragon, or maybe even a messed-up turkey? Share your thoughts in the comments.

