DRDO's Team is Creating 'Rat Cyborgs' For Intelligence Surveillance And Recovery Operations

In what comes as the latest development, the Young Scientist Laboratory of the premier R&D facility Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is creating “rat cyborgs." The purpose is to help the security forces’ with recovery operations and intelligence surveillance. P Shiva Prasad, Director of the DRDO’s Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL-AT), at a session of the World Science Congress said that the rat cyborgs will have cameras mounted on the head. He further revealed that these will be guided using electronic commands through semi-invasive brain electrodes.

While speaking to PTI, he said, “This is the first time India had engaged in developing such technology. Some foreign nations already have it. It will help the armed forces in Intelligence Surveillance and Recovery (ISR) operations. Phase 1 trials, in which the rat will be controlled through commands of the operator, are underway."

He further added that in Phase 2, scientists can feed images into the camera mounted on the head. Giving an example, he recalled the 26/11 terror attack in which more than 200 rooms in a hotel had to be searched. “In Phase 1, the electrodes will need to be implanted in the brain of the rats, while in Phase 2, we will go for wireless transmission. We have used three to four rats for the lab tests,” Prasad said.

While speaking about remote-controlled robots, he said that those engaged in such ISR operations have problems during climbing walls and entering narrow spaces, However, rats show endurance at such tasks. Also, the knowledge of its pleasure points allows scientists to encourage it for missions by offering food-based incentives.

Meanwhile, earlier, there were reports of San Francisco police being able to use remote-controlled robots to kill in emergency scenarios after official approval from the city’s Board of Supervisors. Despite opposition from civil liberties and other police oversight groups in the city on the US west coast, the measure was approved by a vote of 8-3 after a contentious two-hour debate.

The Washington Post reports that the recently approved policy will permit the use of lethal robots by the police “when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and officers cannot subdue the threat after using alternative force options or de-escalation tactics.” The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) has stated that it neither possesses robots that are already armed with weapons nor has any plans to do so. Nevertheless, if lives are in danger, the agency may send out robots armed with explosive charges “to contact, incapacitate, or disorient belligerent, armed, or dangerous suspects," according to SFPD Spokesperson Allison Maxie.

