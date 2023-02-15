Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing quirky social media updates, was left impressed with a driver’s manoeuvring skills from a viral video. Goenka dropped the clip of the driver’s impressive driving skills on Twitter. At one glimpse, the task appears to be next to impossible, owing to the slanted terrain. However, the driver manages to pull it off and climb up the difficult terrain. As the video begins, the white vehicle takes off from the ground to follow the muddy pathway up above.

Without a single pause, the driver aims to reach the top at full speed and eventually manages to do it successfully. But the video ends abruptly toward the end leaving viewers on a cliffhanger about the event that takes place after the driver manages to cover the distance from the ground to up the hill.

“Why you must have the right tyres…it helps,” Goenka wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Why you must have the right tyres…it helps pic.twitter.com/2KyUGI4Xfu— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2023

The video has amassed over two lakh views and more than a thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. Twitter users were left divided after learning Goenka’s opinion about the vehicle’s tyres. Many stated that the driver’s manoeuvring skills were also equally impressive besides the quality of the vehicle. A user wrote, “Rather than the tyres and engine. The credit should be given to the driver.”

Rather the tyres and engineIt is the credit of the driver…— Abhilash Gara (@abhilash_2020) February 13, 2023

Another commented, “The horsepower of the engine is the key in these types of terrains and definitely good tyres help too!”

The horse power of the engine is the key in these type of terrains and definitely good Tyres help too!!— Raghav Saxena (@Baagad_billaaa) February 13, 2023

One more joined, “Tyres complemented by power & torque not to forget the most important thing, good driver with guts.”

Tyres complemented by Power & torque not to forget the most important thing, good driver with guts.— Vinit Hingorani🇮🇳 (@vinit1802) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, a user said, “It’s the man behind the wheel and his jigra (courage) which matters!”

It's the man behind wheel and his Jigra which matters!!— Bhupendra Singh (@Bhupend62452172) February 14, 2023

Interestingly, Harsh Goenka’s RPG Group is the company behind the popular tyre brand CEAT.

Check other reactions here:

Ufff deadly . Next level literally— Karan V Grover 🇮🇳 (@karanvgrover22) February 13, 2023

Previously, the RPG Group chairman dropped a video of a special welcome given by naval officers to their colleagues and his wife after their marriage.

That is how Indian Navy Officer Lt Neil and Parvathy got married. All three arms of the armed forces have their unique way to welcome the new bride into the tribe. So lovely! pic.twitter.com/EkjI6R1JOt— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 10, 2023

The clip showcased the naval groom performing knuckle push-ups, high knees, and other exercises for getting a secured pass as a part of a unique ceremonial drill.

