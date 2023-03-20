A Twitter user claimed to have found a Bengaluru startup employee passed out and choking on his own vomit at a bar while his team partied. Caleb Friesen, the Twitter user in question, shared the story as a cautionary message to those startup founders who believe in “working hard, partying harder". Friesen said that he ran to the rescue of the passed-out employee after he noticed the young man convulsing.

“The attitude was, “Bro, what a party animal, he’s wasted!" By the time I had walked back up the stairs to my table, they had moved him to a more secluded spot, away from the dance floor. He was puking again. Ran back downstairs and explained the severity of the situation," Friesen wrote.

Friesen was eventually able to find team members “sober and responsible enough" to realise the gravity of the situation. “Moral of the story for founders: always send a supervisor who won’t be drinking, to keep an eye on the group and make sure everyone is safe!" He added.

Reminder to the "work hard, party harder" startup founders out there: no party is worth losing an employee. Spotted a young man from a prominent Bengaluru startup choking on his own vomit tonight, face up, alone in a bar, while his team partied. pic.twitter.com/Q0yu09BNV5 — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

The attitude was, "Bro, what a party animal, he's wasted!"By the time I had walked back up the stairs to my table, they had moved him to a more secluded spot, away from the dance floor. He was puking again. Ran back downstairs and explained the severity of the situation. pic.twitter.com/7mZNAOnBPR — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 17, 2023

For anyone doubting whether people actually die from alcohol poisoning or from asphyxiation caused by blocked airway after passing out, see this reply: https://t.co/BUTFMcztnx— Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 18, 2023

People on Twitter found the message an important PSA.

Party-hard-drink-hard culture is relatively new to India (like a lot of other things that have blown up since the 2000s). It's no longer only for nawabs/bollywood.We need mass education for awareness about alcohol poisoning, mixing drugs, drunk driving, peer pressure. https://t.co/SFasUHspJy— Anagha Chandratrey (@AnaghaC) March 19, 2023

Yeah, I'm with you Tarun. As a founder myself, I don't feel responsible for what my team does out of office.That said, if there was a work party accident, I would regret not designating someone to be the sober supervisor. This thread is less of a guilt trip and more of a PSA. — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 18, 2023

I don't think it needs to be a dedicated role at the company. But just designate someone who agrees not to drink and accompanies the group as a supervisor. They can resolve any disputes, keep an eye open for disorderly conduct, and handle any potential emergencies.— Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 18, 2023

