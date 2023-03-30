A drunk IndiGo passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated around the toilet on a Guwahati to Delhi flight on March 26. The shocking incident prompted outrage on social media after a photo of a cabin crew member cleaning the mess went viral. Bhaskar Dev Konwar, a passenger on the flight, shared the incident in a Facebook post.

“Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power," Konwar wrote in his Facebook post.

The viral photo showed the crew member with cleaning spray in hand, and a series of tissue papers lined up on the floor to clean up the mess. “I was really feeling bad. Three girls were from Ne, one from Ghy, one from Bijoynagar and one from Kohima. They were virtually crawling on the aisle to clean it up and out of respect I didn’t click those moments," Konwar elaborated in a comment.

He also said that the passenger was not penalised in any way. “Scot free. I really felt bad when I saw the leading lady cleaning with her hand brush and scratching the floor to clear the mess," he wrote in another comment.

There was an outpour of sympathy for the crew members. Many also objected to the usage of the term “girl power" in this context.

The flight crew seem like victims here. This is a disgusting part of their job. Glorifying this as "girl power" is beyond my comprehension. This is similar to calling manual scavengers as the heroes of our society, instead of acknowledging that they are victims of corruption.— Ishan Chattopadhyaya (@ichattopadhyaya) March 29, 2023

Some people really can't handle their liquor. A drunk passenger on an IndiGo flight decided to make a mess of himself and the plane. Kudos to the crew for cleaning up his vomit and poop. #gross #respect #IndiGo #flightmare! #airtravel— Vaibhav Bansal (@_Bnsl) March 28, 2023

This situation is disappointing and disgusting.. kudos to the crew for handling it so well. What sad state and shit they go through— H B (@bahra03) March 28, 2023

Recently, a series of such incidents of passengers’ unruly behaviour on flights has been making the headlines.

