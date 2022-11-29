Drunk Woman, Who Suspected Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her, Sets His Room Ablaze

We often hear stories of betrayals and revenge, some of which are bizarre and over the top. In one such incident, a woman set her boyfriend’s room on fire after she suspected he was cheating on her. She is currently in police custody.

Daily Star reported the woman to be Donlaya Nalee, 25, from Pattaya, Thailand. She reportedly became so enraged on Saturday, November 26, that she set her boyfriend’s bed on fire while she was drunk. The police were informed about the fire at around 1:30 am (local time). Several fire engines arrived at the scene, as neighbours and onlookers spotted a room with thick smoke billowing out of it.

While the firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to other rooms of the apartment, the victim’s bedroom suffered severe damage.

The victim is a 33-year-old Pattaya resident, who said in a statement that his girlfriend set the fire when she was intoxicated. He added, “She was angry and jealous of me for allegedly having an affair with another woman.”

He revealed that she couldn’t control herself and even attacked him before she started destroying the room. He also stated that she first set the fire to his bed, which then spread throughout the room.

Nalee was taken into custody, but the police haven’t yet revealed what she might be charged with. She was ordered to sober up before being questioned by the cops. The man has declined to comment on whether her accusation of cheating is true.

In another incident, a Texas woman was arrested after setting his house on fire when she suspected her boyfriend of cheating on her. However, it later turned out that the woman who picked up the boyfriend’s facetime was one of his relatives. She was later tracked down by the police and arrested. The 23-year-old was charged with arson and was identified as Senaida Marie Soto.

