Dubai Woman Does Rs 70 Lakh Shopping In 1 Day, Says, 'Spending Husband's Money Is Hobby'

We often spend lavishly on our weekends and at times, we push our boundaries on trips. But what if we told you that there is a woman who spends up to Rs 70 lakh on one day’s shopping?

According to a report in the Daily Star, the hobby of a woman named Soudi, who lives in Dubai, is only and only to spend her husband’s money. “We usually spend anything from £3,600 to £72,000 depending on Jamal’s (her husband) mood, in one shopping spree," Soudi said. She also added that her favourite designers are Dior and her husband’s is Hermes.

The woman regularly posts photos and videos of her luxurious holidays and gateways to expensive places on social media. She said that she is a rich housewife from Dubai and has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. The couple loves matching cars and Jamal has also gifted Soudi a Birkin bag and two cars.

Talking to Cover Real Life, the woman shared that she only likes designer clothes and bags. She has travelled to many countries of the world and easily spends Rs 14-15 lakh on every trip. One of her recent trips, which was to the Maldives, cost them Rs 12.78 lakh. “We both love the Maldives, and we go to London every few months: we just got back from Seychelles. We want to go to Japan next," Soudi said.

Speaking of Soudi and Jamal’s extravagant lifestyle, the woman said that she loves manicures and each of them costs around Rs 63,000. “I love surprises, so I love it when Jamal books out the restaurant just for us, at a cost of £1,080 (around Rs 96,000), and sends me what to wear that night, and he always ends the night with a surprise gift," she added.

Saudi was born in Sussex and her husband is a rich man from Saudi Arabia. She moved to Dubai with her family when she was six years old. They met at a University in Dubai and after four weddings, the two tied the nuptial knot and have been married for two years now.