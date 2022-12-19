Dumb Biryani, Bhookha Sher: Twitter User Shares Bizarre Finds He Discovers on Zomato

Food delivery app Zomato is usually in news due to its sarcastic tweets or sometimes even controversy. This time, however, the app is being hailed for its marketing strategy. A Twitter user Akhil Sood took to his social media handles and shared screenshots from the app. The aim was to highlight how the app is coming up with the most bizarre names in order to target people. In the screenshots shared, the name of a restaurant is “Dumb Biryani." Not just this but there are many more such instances.

“New hobby I’ve cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it’s a lawless land," he wrote in the caption. Further, he highlighted how this can be a great strategy considering the target audience comprises mostly drunks and stoners. “Two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour," he wrote. Have a look:

New hobby I've cultivated is just aimlessly scrolling through late-night Z*mato, it's a lawless land. pic.twitter.com/Hhz7Jilgvr— Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

Which one are you? pic.twitter.com/V1PsAKugQR— Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

It's a great strategy considering the target audience comprises mostly drunks and stoners, two groups not exactly known for their sophisticated sense of humour.— Akhil Sood (@akhilsoodsood) December 16, 2022

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral. “what website is this? zumato? zbato? zlato? zimato? zxato? guess we’ll never find out!" wrote a person mockingly. Another person wrote, “Lol, this tweet reminds me of “Hollywoo Stars and Celebrities: What Do They Know? Do They Know Things?? Let’s Find Out!"

Meanwhile, earlier, the food delivery app shared a meme taking a dig at Twitter Chief Zomato. The app tried to somehow describe the situation using a meme. Taking to Twitter, Zomato shared two photos of spaghetti. The text next to the images read, “Twitter before Elon Musk", and “Twitter after Elon Musk."

The first image is uncooked spaghetti, which is raw and straight. On the other hand, the second picture shows the cooked version of spaghetti, all entangled, hinting towards the mess created by Musk. The caption read, “namaste," along with a folded hands emoji.

The caption again is a subtle dig at Musk, who recently, tweeted the same text with the same emoji. He was pointing at those who are critical of his handling of the microblogging site. “Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms - please, I’m begging u," he wrote.

