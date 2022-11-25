Dumped by Lover, Man Opens Tea Shop ‘M Bewafa Chaiwala’ in Madhya Pradesh

You’ve probably heard that people frequently take risky actions after being cheated in love. However, you might be surprised to hear the story of a man who took a completely different path to heal himself after a breakup. After his ex-girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal, a man in MP’s Rajgarh district opened a tea shop ostensibly named after his former lover.

According to India Today, Antar Gujjar, the tea shop’s owner, named it after his ex-girlfriend, who rejected his marriage proposal and betrayed him. Antar has teased his ex-girlfriend by using her initials, which is also attracting attention. The “M" in M Bewafa Chaiwala refers to Antar’s ex-name. According to the owner, her name begins with the letter, which inspired the name of his tea shop.

A post shared by Antar Gurjar Gurjar (@m_bewafa_chai_wala__9753321098)

Antar allegedly met the girl at a relative’s wedding five years ago and the two began talking. A year after their first meeting, the couple began a nearly two-year relationship. However, when Antar proposed marriage to Ms M, she declined on the grounds that he was unemployed. The woman eventually got engaged to a relatively wealthy and successful man and severed ties with her ex.

Antar reportedly considered suicide after the humiliation, but he was able to turn his life around thanks to his friends who were there for him every step of the way. Two years after their bitter breakup, he decided to open a tea shop to mock and tease her. It’s also because his ex-girlfriend allegedly asked him to name a shop after her if he planned to open any.

What’s more intriguing is that Antar sells tea at various prices for different people. A cup of tea at ‘M Bewafa Chaiwala’ costs Rs 10 for couples, but only Rs 5 for those who have been heartbroken or betrayed by their partners.

This isn’t the first time news of a man becoming famous or successful after a breakup has gone viral on the internet. There are several instances where a person has gone on to change themselves after being dumped. There are some who have even gone on to become the most successful people in the world.

