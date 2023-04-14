'Easy is Not Always Wrong': SRK’s Scene from 'Dear Zindagi' is Giving People Newfound Hope

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s most promising films is ‘Dear Zindagi’. The movie also features Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt as a young, upcoming cinematographer, Kaira. The movie revolves around her as she knows what she is doing at work and where she wants to be professionally but is completely the opposite when it comes to her personal life. And when we talk about life, its mostly about love life. Its not like she doesn’t get a geniuine man but it is her who does not know how to be stable. This is when she decides to go to Khan, who is a cool, charming therapist who creates art work out of old cycles.

The movie revolves around many important life lessons but not the old boring ones, rather a few hatke lessons. Now, a Twitter user posted an image of a scene from the film. This is the scene where Khan can be seen talking to his patient about choosing a “tough path" only because we think “it is the right thing to do."

“I grew up with the idea that the ‘easy’ way is always the ‘wrong’ way, & refusing to do something that seems tough implies that I am running away from it. This scene in Dear Zindagi was a sigh of relief & a revelation for the younger me. I kept replaying it in my head for days!" Prakriti wrote in the caption. After some pondering, Twiteer users seem to agree with her and are all in on this approach. Here is the viral post:

I grew up with the idea that the 'easy' way is always the 'wrong' way, & refusing to do something that seems tough implies that I am running away from it. This scene in Dear Zindagi was a sigh of relief & a revelation for the younger me. I kept replaying it in my head for days! pic.twitter.com/oRlmWTVDIU — Prakriti (@kritipraa) April 13, 2023

“The idea that the difficult path is always the right one is messed up & flawed. Pushing yourself to do things you don’t want to, or engaging with people you don’t like, or being in a job you constantly dread are all difficult things to do but not necessarily (or always) correct!" wrote Prakriti. She further mentioned that one can “draw boundaries" and does not have to “do the things that they hate to be successful."

The idea that the difficult path is always the right one is messed up & flawed. Pushing yourself to do things you don't want to, or engaging with people you don't like, or being in a job you constantly dread are all difficult things to do but not necessarily (or always) correct!— Prakriti (@kritipraa) April 13, 2023

You CAN draw boundaries. You DON'T have to do the things you hate to be successful. That's the opposite of being successful, right? Taking a step back doesn't mean you are running away. It means you are protecting your peace & being kind to yourself, which is literally the best.— Prakriti (@kritipraa) April 13, 2023

“Woke up with a migraine and stiff neck today. Needed to see this. Thank you for sharing Prakriti !" wrote another person. One Twitter user mentioned, “I have always looked at it as- Anything you want in life is usually on the other side of the difficult path. To achieve it you have to walk through it. So when you take the easy path, you’re compromising on what you truly want coz you’re not ready to do the hard work to get it."

“it is an eternal and difficult internal debate. Would we have doctors and soldiers if people did not willingly choose the tough and frankly thankless path? How do we really know WHERE our limits are? And where does self nurturing become self indulgence?" mentioned another person.

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here