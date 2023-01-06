Ecuador Man Changes Gender To Win The Custody Of His Daughters

When it comes to a child’s happiness, parents can go to any lengths to put a smile on their faces. But have you ever come across a person who changed their gender to ensure their child’s happiness? To help win the custody battle for his kids, a man changed his gender in Ecuador, and this has caused a transgender rights group to be infuriated.

René Salinas Ramos, 47, talked to Ecuadorian news outlet La Voz del Tomebamba that custody battles had favourable laws for mothers as compared to fathers due to which he legally changed his gender and then showed the proof by displaying his ID that now lists Selina’s gender identity as “Femenino”.

The news outlet also tweeted about the incident on December 31, 2022, and wrote on Twitter – “Ecuadorian citizen changed his gender to female to fight for custody of his daughters. “My actions are not against anyone in particular but against the system,” said Rene Salinas, who renounced her male gender at the Cuenca Civil Registry.”

Salinas also displayed his ID, which showed his gender to be female. He alleged that his daughters were living in an abusive environment with their mother, and he has not been able to see them in five months. Salinas told the local news outlet – “The laws say that the one who has the right is the woman. As of this moment, I am female. Now I’m also a mom, that’s how I consider myself. I am very sure of my sexuality. What I have sought is that I want to be a mother, so that I can also give the love and protection of a mother.”

Despite Salinas Ramos’ noble intentions to win his kids back from their allegedly abusive mother, trans activists are infuriated at his gender change. Vice News reported that Diane Rodríguez, Director, of the Ecuadorian Federation of LGBTI Organizations, argued that Salinas’s actions were not in the spirit of the law and that he might provoke the Assembly into going backwards and legislate it.

