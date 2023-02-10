Model Maria Fernanda Vargas created history by winning the Mayor election of Simon Bolivar in Ecuador. As per recent reports, she has registered a stunning victory in an Ecuadorian local election scoring almost 50% of possible votes. The model has financed her political campaign by selling her bold photos.

While expressing her win, she wrote in the caption, “This is without rest. This is our fight. Our priority is our people and we are working tirelessly for a better Simon Bolivar.” She further added, “Every day we are more, much more and we are ready to take on the challenge”.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lcda. Mafer Vargas (@maferitavargasok)

Moments after the pictures were shared on social media, several users applauded the model and congratulated her on the big win.

In another recent post, she wrote, “The first woman to win the Mayor of Simon Bolivar. Thanks to your willingness expressed at the ballot boxes, I became the First Woman Mayor and the most voted in the history of Simon Bolivar. Thank You for being part of this historic process”.

Here is the link:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lcda. Mafer Vargas (@maferitavargasok)

Maria Fernanda Vargas holds a degree in Journalism from the state university of Milagro. Besides this, she is also the owner of a beauty salon.

In the interview, the model informed the reporters that she became a member of the adult platform to back her political dreams. Maria Fernanda Vargas who is popularly known as Mafer left modelling just after she accomplished her dream of becoming Mayor to help society.

She thanked the voters and the residents of the city. Mafer wrote, “Today the farmers, the workers, the boys and girls, the youth, the entrepreneurs won, the older adults. The people won, all of Simón Bolívar won."

However, when the mayoral election campaign was in full swing, no one took the model seriously and already considered her defeated. But, the claims of all the people were proven wrong and Mafer won the election.

Local leader Rafael Correa also supported Mafer. He lashed out at Mafer’s critics. Rafael said that those who were criticising Mafer should see her work.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here