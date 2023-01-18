'Editor Hated His Job': Twitter User Spots Goof-up in 'Pyare Mohan' and We Can’t Unsee

Editing plays a very important part in any movie. It truly defines the movie and has a massive impact on the outcome of the same. However, if it goes wrong then the goof-up can be bad. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform and shared two small videos from the 2006 Bollywood-action comedy film Pyaare Mohan. In the video, the uploader has pointed out a major editing goof-up. However, this is not it. There is another one just right below the video.

“The editor of this movie really hated his job lmao," read the caption of the video. In one of the videos, actress Esha Deol can be seen with actor Fardeen Khan. While both of them are trying to hop from one building to another through a plank of wood, the actress falls. However, the goof-up begins when the ropes tied on her shoulders are very evident. Seems like the editor forgot to remove those.

The editor of this movie really hated his job lmao pic.twitter.com/dkS3T2TUVr— malku (@atayyyf) January 16, 2023

In another video, a similar blunder has been pointed out but this time it is with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. Have a look:

It happened again. Why am i still watching this? pic.twitter.com/4O0VINi5qJ— malku (@atayyyf) January 16, 2023

Since uploaded, the video has gathered 8.8K views. “Director ne socha hoga fardeen khan aur esha deol ko dekhne kitne hi log aayenge editor ka kharcha hi kyo karna hai jaisa chal raha hai vaisa chalne do.

Another person wrote, “This whole film was so so whack."

