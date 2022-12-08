Elderly Couple's Attempt to Get Perfect Selfie in Metro Will Bring a Smile on Your Face

Love doesn’t age and this viral clip of an elderly couple clicking selfies in a metro is just a reaffirmation of this fact. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows the couple trying to get the perfect selfie. Without thinking about judgement, they patiently try multiple poses, and different camera angles to get one right click. The text shared with the video revealed that the video was captured inside the Kolkata metro. In the video, the wife assures the husband that they will manage a good photo and the man keeps trying. Finally, before reaching the destinations, they stand up to pose and finally get their ‘good picture’. The caption, posted with the clip, read, “Wait for the good picture. Life just gets a little better with the right person, isn’t it?”

The video was posted on November 21 and has been getting much traction on social media as many reshared the adorable reel.

Check out the video here-

The video has staked up over 4.5 million views along with a flood reactions from social media users who could not stop gushing over the adorable moments. In the comments, a user identified the old couple and wrote, “These two people are both doctors. The lady is my school friend. A very close friend who I have been friends with for over 40 years. Thanks for capturing this”.

Another comment read, “That’s a love story right there”.

A few of the comments opined that the admin should have clicked their photo, to which another user responded that it would have spoiled their moment together.

“People commenting ‘help kar deta’ of course not. They’re enjoying and growing together and that’s all it matters at the end of the day. I appreciate the admin for not making an embarrassing situation by offering help. They did it by capturing the cute little moment on their own,” the user replied.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here