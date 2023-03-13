Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks almost had a dangerous accident at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The Cocaine Bear director was getting onstage to present the awards for the Visual Effects category. Everything seemed to be going well. Banks arrived onstage, all smiles as she looked gorgeous in her monotone gown. The actor-director was joined onstage by a costumed bear from her comedy horror movie. Seconds later, she tripped on the hem of her dress. Fortunately, Banks managed to regain her balance and slowly made her way to the microphone. Apparently, it was part of a skit around Elizabeth Banks pretending she was running away from a man in a bear costume. The bear on stage was in reference to her comedy movie Cocaine Bear. Banks made a flawless recovery from the almost fall and quipped: “Oh my God. He tripped me.”

Turns out the internet did not miss the moment. Or the fact that the actor-director seemed to be powering through the ceremony with a hoarse throat. Many remarked that she did not have to be so hard on herself and attend the ceremony while being sick. Others applauded the fact that the Oscars 2023 went on without a hiccup, save for the almost fall. A Twitter user wrote, “And no incident happen in tonight’s Oscars haha! Good for everyone! Just almost with Elizabeth Banks’ almost trip”

And no incident happen in tonight's OSCARS haha! Good for everyone! Just almost with Elizabeth Banks' almost trip 😁— Slyz0fLife💛💝💖 (@slyzia29) March 13, 2023

Another tweet read, “My only thought from last night is that Elizabeth Banks should host the Oscars next year.”

my only thought from last night is that Elizabeth Banks should host Oscars next year pic.twitter.com/s9J6ZmiaqY— ola (@cold_fashion) March 13, 2023

“The Cocaine Bear after tripping Elizabeth Banks Oscars,” wrote a user as they shared a hilarious GIF of a bear scurrying off from near a wildlife tour bus.

The Cocaine Bear after tripping Elizabeth Banks #Oscars: pic.twitter.com/6993IZTOyH— • 𝒥𝑜𝓈𝑒 • (@HoIyJosee) March 13, 2023

BREAKING: Elizabeth Banks becomes the second Hunger Games actress to trip on the Oscars Stage pic.twitter.com/WsEepWmjxw— lucy mee (@lemonflavlucy) March 13, 2023

Is Elizabeth Banks presenting at the Oscars while sick? Even if it’s just strained vocal chords and not a cold, I wish people remembered that it’s ok to rest and recover. — Mary Zee (@Zemidas_Touch) March 13, 2023

Elizabeth Banks was presenting the award for Best Visual Effects. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water took the award home. Everything Everywhere All At Once became the biggest winner of the night. It bagged seven Academy Awards including the Oscars for Best Picture.

Meanwhile, the 95th Academy Awards also brought good news for India. Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history at the Oscars 2023. The film’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. Director Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s Elephant Whisperers brought home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.

