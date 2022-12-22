Elon Musk Agrees to Hug YouTuber Who Has Been Camping Outside Twitter HQ for 2 Months

Elon Musk certainly has his own share of fans despite his controversial views. One of them is YouTuber Fidyas or Fifi Panayiotou, who has been on a mission to hug the new Twitter boss for the past two months. Elon’s mother Maye Musk was not especially pleased by Fidias’ gesture. “What is good about ⁦@Twitter⁩ is you can complain about spamming on ⁦@instagram⁩ . ⁦@Fidias0⁩ asked his IG followers to spam me. I have removed over 500 comments. ⁦@elonmusk⁩ please do not hug this malicious man. Stay safe," she had written in a tweet, to which Elon had responded with a hug emoji. Fidias had gone on to apologise.

What is good about ⁦@Twitter⁩ is you can complain about spamming on ⁦@instagram⁩ . ⁦@Fidias0⁩ asked his IG followers to spam me. I have removed over 500 comments. ⁦@elonmusk⁩ please do not hug this malicious man. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/whNRMqmTxo— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 15, 2022

Now, however, it appears that Musk might be more open to the prospect of hugging Fidias. “Elon Musk is one of the most down to Earth human beings I’ve seen. He inspires me to be kind to everyone and to be a good human being," Musk’s Twitter friend Pranay Pathole tweeted, alongside a picture of Musk with a child.

“The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will," Musk replied.

Fidias says he has been camping outside of Twitter headquarters and had been almost on the verge of giving up when he saw Musk’s tweet.

The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

People were happy for Fidias.

His YouTube channel is hilarious and he puts a ton of work in to make his content entertaining. Only thing I didn’t like was he told people to spam your mom lol. But he did apologize for that and his dedication is cool to watch. More memes = Better— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) December 21, 2022

Do you think Musk will make good of his word to the kids?

