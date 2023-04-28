Elon Musk, Among The World's Richest, Lives In This 3-bedroom House

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who is among the world’s richest billionaires, has moved to a 37-square-meter prefabricated guest house in Boca Chica, Texas, near his SpaceX headquarters. Despite his wealth, Musk chose to fulfil his promise of selling almost all of his physical possessions, including six mansions in California, and leave the state. The tiny flat-pack house that he currently resides in is called Casita, which is an accessory dwelling unit made by a Las Vegas-based startup company called Boxabl. You can have a look at the small house through a tour.

Elon Musk shared in a tweet that his main residence is a house in Boca Chica/Starbase that he rents from SpaceX, and it cost him around $50,000. He also added that he finds it great. Musk also mentioned that he only owns one house, which is an events house in the Bay Area. He further said that if he sells that house, it might not be used much unless a large family buys it, which is possible in the future.

According to Boxabl’s website, the small house offers some impressive features, including a fully-equipped kitchen with a large fridge, double sink, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and stylish shaker cabinetry. The bathroom includes a deep shower/tub, vessel sink, large counter, backlit mirror, and sliding glass barn door. The living room is 375 square feet and boasts expansive doors and windows, wide plank composite flooring, a built-in ironing centre, a washer/dryer, and heating & air conditioning. The house also claims to have ultra-low utility bills.

The company’s goal is to manufacture rectangular boxes that can be easily transformed into spacious rooms. The company envisions this portable prefab system as a versatile solution for constructing various types of buildings, including large homes and multi-story buildings.

