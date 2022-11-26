Elon Musk and AOC's 'Chemistry' in Parody Video Gets a Heart From Twitter Boss

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been an aggressive critic of Elon Musk and ever since his takeover of Twitter, the former has been slamming the SpaceX mogul for his rules and regulations. Now, a parody video shows how the two, who have been taking hilarious digs at each other, set aside their differences in the most hilarious manner. The mock clip appears to be edited using snippets from two different interviews that the duo was a part of on separate occasions. However, it is put together in a way that both Musk and Ocasio-Cortez appear to be seated face-to-face as they converse together.

While Musk’s part in the parody clip comes from his December 2018 interview with ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent Leslie Stahl, Ocasio-Cortez’s part was taken from her 2019 ‘60 Minutes’ interview with CBS’ Anderson Cooper. Set against intense music, the video features Musk and Ocasio-Cortez engaged in an intimate conversation. In a dramatic effect, the clip kick-off with the congresswoman smiling and then abruptly cuts to a frame with a blushing Musk.

It is Ocasio-Cortez, who begins the conversation, “I apologize.” Musk replies, “Nobody’s perfect.” A half-smiling Ocasio-Cortez says, “I’m breaking all the rules. I’m breaking all the rules.” Then Musk retorts, “I guess so. Everyone makes some mistakes. Who knows?” The conversation continues until the music intensifies more and Musk says, “Let’s go.” The scene is cut with Ocasio-Cortez’s reply “Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely.” Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over 11.2 million views on the micro-blogging site, thereby garnering hilarious responses from Twitter users. One said, “I’m so uncomfortable right now after watching that.”

Another added, “This is the worst thing I've seen in my life but I love it”

One more commented, “The wildest thing you'll see on the internet today. I'm cry laughing,” said a

The clip also prompted a response from Elon Musk in the form of a hand-sign emoticon of a heart.

Musk and Ocasio-Cortez have been embroiled in spats multiple times before. When the congresswoman condemned Musk’s takeover of the micro-blogging site in a series of tweets, the SpaceX mogul responded back saying, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.” Another instance of their animosity was displayed when Musk announced his plan to charge users an $8 fee a month for keeping their blue tick verified. “Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk responded taking a dig at Ocasio-Cortez’s attack.

