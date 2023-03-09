Twitter users are no strangers to surprises, even from its CEO, who recently entertained users with his sumo wrestler encounter and a controversial layoff. Now, Elon Musk’s bizarre dance moves have become the latest source of entertainment, sparking a wave of amusement across the internet. The fun didn’t stop there as his dance video was pitted against Elaine Benes’ iconic ‘Little Kicks’ dance, a long-standing favourite meme. The question on everyone’s mind: who will come out on top?

A viral Twitter video featuring Elon Musk’s quirky dance moves at a 2020 Tesla event in China sparked a hilarious showdown when a user juxtaposed them against Elaine Benes’ iconic ‘Little Kicks’ dance from a 1996 episode of ‘Seinfeld’. In the video, Musk danced energetically on stage, even stripping off his jacket to reveal an NSFW T-shirt with a cartoon of the factory. However, despite Musk’s enthusiasm, Elaine Benes’ twenty-year-old dance routine stole the show and won over Twitter users. Thus, the playful comparison of the two dances gave rise to a fun-filled Twitter showdown, ultimately resulting in Benes being declared the winner.

I fixed it. Choose your fighter. pic.twitter.com/YUa0t6kIFG— Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) March 7, 2023

Twitter users couldn’t resist weighing in on the viral video showdown between Musk and Benes’ awkward dance moves. One user astutely noted that Benes’ dance (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was part of a comedic skit, while Musk’s was an unwitting display of his lack of coolness. Others poked fun at Musk and even the Trumps, suggesting, “You’d think with all their money, the Trumps and Elon would hire dance instructors so they can develop dance-floor moves that don’t look so ridiculous”.

What’s amazing about these 2 dance sequences is that Elaine’s was part of a very humorous comedic skit and Elon’s was a demonstration of his obliviousness to his own pathetic effort to look hunky cool.— November Taj (@NovemberTaj) March 8, 2023

Elaine— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 9, 2023

You’d think with all their money, the Trumps and Elon would hire dance instructors so they can develop dance-floor moves that don’t look so ridiculous.— Meg Anne (@LovesMeg) March 7, 2023

Elaine has a lethal kick!— Lori Macrae (@LoriMacrae20) March 7, 2023

Despite the humourous banter and jokes, it was evident that Elaine had won the hearts of the Twitter community, with Musk’s dance moves falling short in comparison as he failed to compete with the charm and popular star. Another day, another Musk’s antic!

