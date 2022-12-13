Elon Musk Booed For 10 Minutes Straight at Dave Chappelle Show, Video Goes Viral

Elon Musk took the stage at a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco and it’s safe to say that it didn’t go according to plan. The billionaire was booed loudly for several minutes by the crowd at the Chase Center, reported CNN. Musk got on stage and yelled Chappelle’s impression of Rick James: “I’m rich b****!" After the booing, Chappelle remarked, “sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience". He was alluding to Musk going on a mass layoff spree at Twitter after taking over the platform.

“Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life," wrote a Twitter user who shared a video from the event. “Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle’s transphobic fans don’t like this ja*****," wrote another user.

As per a Twitter Readers’ Note, the original user who posted the video deactivated their account and was not deleted by Twitter.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4— Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle's transphobic fans don't like this jackass. pic.twitter.com/2DFlp8o3Kh— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 12, 2022

Chappelle invites Musk on stage, Musk gets booed for 10 minutes and stands there not knowing what to say, then Chappelle insults the people booing by saying they are in the cheap seats. Comedy punches down, and the crowd says “F*ck You.” Good. pic.twitter.com/05PFzW2npi— Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) December 12, 2022

The original account that posted it has disappeared (either because the fanboys have been sicced on it or something more nefarious, not sure which), so here's Elon Musk being booed at a Dave Chapelle gig last night pic.twitter.com/mpz5jFcyQB— Chris Stokel-Walker ~ @stokel@infosec.exchange (@stokel) December 12, 2022

Last night, at a Dave Chappelle show, ELON MUSK GOT BOOED. For almost 10 minutes. He couldn't get a word in. The videos of it are already gone. I don't see "Musk got booed" among the trending phrases, so I assume his tech team made sure it wasn't, cause he's sensitive and fragile— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) December 12, 2022

Chappelle ended the show saying booing isn’t “the best thing" one could do. “I wish everybody in this auditorium the joy of feeling free and may your pursuit of happiness set you free. Amen," he added.

