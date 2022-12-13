CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » Elon Musk Booed For 10 Minutes Straight at Dave Chappelle Show, Video Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk Booed For 10 Minutes Straight at Dave Chappelle Show, Video Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 11:47 IST

San Francisco

Elon Musk was booed loudly for 10 minutes. (Credits: Via Twitter/@stokel)

Elon Musk took the stage at Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco and the crowd loudly booed him for several minutes.

Elon Musk took the stage at a Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco and it’s safe to say that it didn’t go according to plan. The billionaire was booed loudly for several minutes by the crowd at the Chase Center, reported CNN. Musk got on stage and yelled Chappelle’s impression of Rick James: “I’m rich b****!" After the booing, Chappelle remarked, “sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience". He was alluding to Musk going on a mass layoff spree at Twitter after taking over the platform.

“Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life," wrote a Twitter user who shared a video from the event. “Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle’s transphobic fans don’t like this ja*****," wrote another user.

As per a Twitter Readers’ Note, the original user who posted the video deactivated their account and was not deleted by Twitter.

Chappelle ended the show saying booing isn’t “the best thing" one could do. “I wish everybody in this auditorium the joy of feeling free and may your pursuit of happiness set you free. Amen," he added.

December 13, 2022
December 13, 2022