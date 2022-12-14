Elon Musk Congratulates Lionel Messi After Argentina Storm Into FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina gained entry into their sixth FIFA World Cup finals after hammering Croatia in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The victory sent Argentina fans into a frenzy as they could not hold their excitement back. Elon Musk also shared his excitement for the winning team and sent his congratulations on Twitter. The billionaire tweeted, “Congrats Argentina!!” written between four flag emojis of the country.

The football fever is still high and social media users can attest to that. Many joined Elon to congratulate Argentina on their win. Several were excited that the captain of the Argentina team, Lionel Messi, might finally have his first World Cup. One Twitter user wrote, “I happen to be in Argentina right now. I know when they score based on all the screaming outside, so I don’t have to actually watch the game. Fun experience to travel in Argentina during the World Cup.”

I happen to be in Argentina right now. I know when they score based on all the screaming outside, so I don't have to actually watch the game. Fun experience to travel in Argentina during the World Cup.— Louis Marinelli (@LouisJMarinelli) December 13, 2022

“Although being a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s still nice to me if Messi has his World Cup. If Argentina wins, Messi, 1 of 2 greatest of the modern era, gets the World Cup… He worked hard, he played nice, he was dedicated, he carried his team in mentally and the game, he deserves it… Big congrats,” another tweet read.

Although being a fan of @Cristiano, it's still nice to me if Messi have his world cup..If Arg win, Messi, 1 of 2 greatest of modern era, get the world cup… He worked hard, he play nice, he dedicated, he carry his team in both mental & the game → he deserves it… Big congrats https://t.co/HjEz6STMG0— Alex Nguyen (@AlexNguyen100) December 14, 2022

A Twitter user expressed their astonishment at Elon’s tweet. They wrote, “This is the first time I’ve seen him post about football.”

This is the first time I've seen him post about football https://t.co/58NHyZjvjs— I can see u (@simple_carllos) December 14, 2022

This win means much more to Messi, who has led Argentina to the finals for the first time since 2014. Team Argentina won 3-0 against Croatia. Julian Alvarez scored two goals, while Lionel Messi scored one. The team will now go up against the winners of the semi-final between France or Morocco. The final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is slated to take place on Sunday, December 18. Meanwhile, Croatia will play against the losing side of the match between France and Morocco on Saturday, December 17, in the third-place game.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here