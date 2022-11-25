Elon Musk Ecstatic after ‘Hate Speech Impression’ Drops on Twitter, Congratulates Team

Elon Musk, in a recent tweet, claimed that the “hate speech impressions” on the microblogging site have fallen by one-third “from pre-spike levels,” i.e. from the time he took over the company. After the billionaire acquired Twitter on October 27 and became the chief executive of the site, it was swamped with hate speeches. However, after a rise in racial slurs and racial content, Musk introduced a new policy to curb tweets containing “negative" content. Along with posting a photo of a graph demonstrating the levels of hate speech between October 20 and November 22, Musk also congratulated his team. He wrote, “Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team!”

The graph shows hate speech impressions near 2.5 million on October 20. It crossed the 10-million mark in the next few days in a huge spike. However, the impressions witnessed a dip and fell down below the 2.5 million mark on November 20.

Take a look:

Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team! pic.twitter.com/5BWaQoIlip— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Elon Musk wrote, “I have half a mind to wag my finger at the 1,500 accounts that caused the spike, but I shall forebear.” He added that “reducing the max allowed tweets/day to a number below what a speed typist on meth could do” proved to be helpful.

Reducing the max allowed tweets/day to a number below what a speed typist on meth could do was helpful— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Elon Musk, almost a week ago, announced a new policy – “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.” It was in response to the increased racial slurs and other offensive content being posted online after his takeover. Musk then promoted the idea of minimum content moderation but many users took advantage of it by posting derogatory and racial tweets and memes.

Musk’s tweet on Saturday read, “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Earlier this month, Elon Musk restored the accounts of many personalities that were banned or suspended for hate speeches. Two of them being rapper Kanye West and former US president Donald Trump.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here