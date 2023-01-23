CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk Finally Hugs Super-Fan YouTuber Who Camped Outside Twitter HQ For Months
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk Finally Hugs Super-Fan YouTuber Who Camped Outside Twitter HQ For Months

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 07:44 IST

International

Elon Musk hugs YouTuber Fidias. (Credits: Twitter/@Fidias0)



YouTuber Fidias has finally got a hug from Elon Musk after camping outside Twitter headquarters for months.

Elon Musk has finally hugged his superfan, YouTuber Fidias or Fifi Panayiotou, after a prolonged effort from the latter. Fidias, on a mission to hug the billionaire, had camped outside Twitter headquarters for months and chronicled that journey for the public to see. Though Elon’s mother Maye wasn’t too pleased with Fidias after his followers spammed her Instagram comments, her son indicated that he was more open to the idea recently.

“Elon Musk is one of the most down to Earth human beings I’ve seen. He inspires me to be kind to everyone and to be a good human being," Musk’s Twitter friend Pranay Pathole tweeted last year, alongside a picture of Musk with a child.

“The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will," Musk had replied.

About a month later, it has finally happened. “We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk! Happy National Hugging Day everyone," Fidias tweeted yesterday, with a picture of him and the Twitter boss hugging.

Fidias had been camping outside of Twitter headquarters and had been almost on the verge of giving up when he had seen Musk’s tweet agreeing to hug him last month. Here’s hoping that’s that about this “adventure".

