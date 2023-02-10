Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has seen quite a few changes. One of these changes is the “views” count. It seems this new feature has been quite a double-edged sword for the new CEO of the platform. The Platformer reported that Musk has been preoccupied with how many people are viewing his tweets. He locked his Twitter handle and turned it private for a day. The reason behind it was to check whether that might boost the size of his audience. This came after Musk received several complaints from users that recent changes to Twitter had reduced its reach. The Twitter boss did not receive a good result after his little experiment.

Elon Musk summoned a group of engineers and advisors to Twitter’s headquarters, on Tuesday. He was seeking answers about why his engagement numbers were not doing well. He reportedly asked them that despite having 100 million followers, he was only “getting tens of thousands of impressions.”

Naturally, it was up to the two remaining principal engineers to offer a possible explanation. One of them offered their two pieces but Elon Musk did not take it as well as he might have expected. The principal engineer mentioned that there is a popularity decline ever since he took over Twitter.

This was backed up by Twitter’s internal data regarding engagement with his account, and Google Trends chart. He was shown that Elon Musk was at the “peak” of his popularity in search rankings, last April. He even had a score of “100.” The present-day picture was something else. The billionaire has a score of nine. Furthermore, he has not been artificially restricted.

Not only did he end up firing the employee but has instructed others to track how many times each of his tweets are recommended.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk shared recent achievements about his satellite and rocket manufacturing venture. A prototype of SpaceX’s giant vehicle Starship successfully completed a “static fire" test on February 9 (February 10 in India). The test was aimed to fire all 33 Raptor engines of the first-stage Starship prototype, Booster. It saw 31 of the 33 engines being ignited. The Booster kept its engines ignited for several seconds and kicked up a huge dust storm. It also emerged from the dust cloud unharmed, which is another major achievement. The test was conducted at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas.

