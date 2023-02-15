Less than two months ago, Twitter owner Elon Musk conducted a crucial poll on the microblogging site. He wanted the popular opinion on whether he should continue as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company or relinquish his post. Over 10 million people told Musk to give up his chair via the poll. Although he did not directly address the poll as soon as the results were out, later reports mentioned that he was searching far and wide for his successor as the Twitter CEO. Today, the billionaire revealed his successor: his furry friend, Floki.

The temperamental business magnate announced that a new Twitter CEO had been found with a photo. He posted a picture of his pet Shiba Inu, named Floki, wearing a sweater, with the title CEO superimposed on it. Floki can be seen sitting on a chair behind a desk. There is a large piece of cloth with a skyline printed on it behind the dog, to give the image of office space.

One will also easily spot a paper that has Floki’s name, designation and signature (a pawprint, of course) on the desk. There’s a small make-believe laptop with the Twitter logo on it, too. Floki appears happy and hard at work in this picture. Musk even said that the new CEO of Twitter is amazing.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In the Twitter thread, Musk wrote “So much better than that other guy!" It is unclear who he is hinting at with this. Is it the (now) ex-CEO of Twitter Musk himself, or Parag Agrawal, who was leading the social media company before the takeover last year? It could have also been someone else, who was being considered for the post, too.

So much better than that other guy!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

People were not as concerned with this tweet, though. They were busy coming up with some punny lines. “Yea, I think he can handle the Ruff days," and “I see him as a watchdog" popped up in the replies section. One user said, “must’ve been an offer he couldn’t ruff-fuse."

Yea I think he can handle the Ruff days 🐶— Khari (@YoBigBrotha) February 15, 2023

Nothing wrong in it as I see him as a watchdog !— Manoj Malayanil (@mmalayanil) February 15, 2023

must’ve been an offer he couldn’t ruff-fuse— T Mulligan (@mullied) February 15, 2023

Musk posted other images that show Floki in different styles. In one, the Shiba Inu is sporting a collared shirt, tie, and glasses, looking busy dealing with some paperwork. Musk wrote, “he’s great with numbers" regarding this picture.

Meet the new CEO of Twitter!Elon Musk, on Wednesday, introduces all to the new CEO of Twitter who he said is great with numbers and has an amazing style!#Twitter #ElonMusk #TwitterCEO pic.twitter.com/FCnxn5fGoq — News18.com (@news18dotcom) February 15, 2023

Elon Musk sure seems to be having fun with this loophole he had found to solve the dilemma that arose when the poll did not go in his favour.

