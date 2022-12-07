'Black Mirror' IRL? Elon Musk's Neuralink Could 'Save and Replay' Memories

Elon Musk’s Neuralink company is currently facing a federal probe for potential animal welfare violations while internal complaints in the company claim that the “rushed" testing on animals is causing “needless suffering and deaths", as per a Reuters report. If you know about Neuralink, you probably know that it never boded well for humans, either. But did you know that it could potentially lead to a ‘Black Mirror’ episode IRL? Musk did.

In a Neuralink Show and Tell event on December 1, Musk spoke about “recording memories" and compared it to Black Mirror. This is not the first time that he has made such a reference. In a 2020 live event, an audience member asked Musk if the Neuralink technology might allow people to save and replay memories. “Yes, I think in the future you’ll be able to save and replay memories," Musk replied. “I mean, this is obviously sounding increasingly like a ‘Black Mirror’ episode. But I guess they’re pretty good at predicting."

The Black Mirror episode in question would be ‘The Entire History of You’. In it, people are able to record and review all their memories using a chip and obviously, since it’s Black Mirror, what comes of it is a less than desirable outcome.

Elon Musk says one of Neuralink's capabilities will be recording memories compares it to dystopian series Black Mirror"And you can record memories. We're really getting into Black Mirror stuff here. But uhm… this could be one of them." Followed by awkward laughter… pic.twitter.com/VhwkXG1NOZ — Aprajita Choudhary (@aprajitanefes) December 1, 2022

Neuralink brain chip reminds me of Black Mirror. If & when implemented at a mass scale, what difference would be there between an analog human & a humanoid. The future is indeed scary! pic.twitter.com/PPLs6uJXaH — Varun Uppal (@varunuppal) December 1, 2022

On December 1, Musk had tweeted, “We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process."

We are now confident that the Neuralink device is ready for humans, so timing is a function of working through the FDA approval process— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

Neuralink Corp is developing a brain implant to purportedly help paralysed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments.

