Elon Musk has often spoken about his dream of colonization of Mars. He founded SpaceX in 2002 to realize that goal and hasn’t looked back since. While Musk has been busy with Twitter and Tesla of late, his satellite and rocket manufacturing venture has achieved a significant milestone. A prototype of SpaceX’s giant vehicle Starship successfully completed a “static fire" test on February 9 (February 10 in India). Musk, elated at this achievement, shared a tweet to voice out his hopes for the Starship.

The aim of the test was to fire all 33 Raptor engines of the first-stage Starship prototype, Booster. The test, conducted at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, saw 31 of the 33 engines being ignited. Drone footage of the test shows Booster keeping its engines ignited for several seconds and kicking up a huge dust storm during the test. Booster emerged from the dust cloud unharmed– another major achievement.

Overall, how the test turned out indicates a positive outlook towards Starship’s first-ever orbital test flight. This could take place as soon as next month, Space.com reported.

“Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still, enough engines to reach orbit!" said SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk on Twitter.

In another tweet, Musk wrote, “one day, Starship will take us to Mars"

Elon Musk also said that he is hopeful that in the next 5-10 years, human existence on Mars could be imagined. Musk called himself “congenitally optimistic".

I must admit to being congenitally optimistic (SpaceX & Tesla wouldn’t exist otherwise), but I think 5 years is possible and 10 years is highly likely— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

Starship consists of two elements. The first is a giant booster called Super Heavy, while the second is a 50-meter-tall upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. Both are designed to be completely reusable. They will be powered by SpaceX’s next-generation Raptor engines. While the booster will use 33 of them, the upper stage will require six engine units.

Starship is being touted as a potentially revolutionary transportation system. It could make travel to and colonization of the Moon, Mars, and perhaps other worlds economically feasible. Whenever Starship makes its maiden flight, it will take over the title of the most powerful operational rocket system in the world.

