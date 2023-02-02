Elon Musk embraced the trial and error method since the get-go ever since his takeover of Twitter. Now, in what’s being called a bizarre development by some people, the Twitter CEO has gone private on his own platform till February 2. The reason? To test out if setting one’s account to private improves its reach on the platform. ‘Something is wrong,’ Musk replied to a Twitter account called Libs of TikTok.

While Musk is on private, only his followers can see his tweets. His move came after several Twitter users alleged that setting their accounts to private seemed to be vastly boosting their reach. People have been confused by the development. Some memes have been made.

“Elon Musk has made his twitter account private to test if private messages show up more often than non-private. It’s too bad twitter doesn’t have any test accounts, and instead the boss has to use his. Maybe they could fix that," one Twitter user wrote.

The CEO and owner of Twitter just went private on his own platform… pic.twitter.com/MSwbLgPIj8— (Not) YouTube Kids (@RealYouTubeKids) February 1, 2023

It's genuinely hysterical that Elon Musk has locked his account to test the working theory that private accounts see improved engagement.Twitter's algorithm is in such a poor state to the point the CEO has to do field experiments instead of, you know, an engineering department. pic.twitter.com/xYsIcpQr4Z — Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) February 1, 2023

thankful to @elonmusk for taking his account private so that I no longer have to see his tweets on my algorithmic timeline— April King 🌀 (@CubicleApril) February 1, 2023

Elon Musk going private w 127m+ followers pic.twitter.com/zFi5IR3Gbq— damo (@MFDAMO) February 1, 2023

Elon Musk going private with 127 million followers: pic.twitter.com/8SN8LAgfJT— Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 1, 2023

Elon Musk having a private account as the owner of Twitter is sending me LMFAOOO who hurt this man?? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OaoPDfgHqj— ᴄʟʏᴅᴇ ᴄʏʀᴜꜱ (@clydecloutgod) February 1, 2023

Elon Musk has made his twitter account private to test if private messages show up more often than non-private. It's too bad twitter doesn't have any test accounts, and instead the boss has to use his. Maybe they could fix that. 🙄— Juiblex (@LordJuiblex) February 1, 2023

Strange things are certainly happening with Twitter’s algorithm. At this rate, people would have to start going outside.

