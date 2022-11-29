Elon Musk Posted a Photo of His Bedside Table, Here's Why Twitter is 'Concerned'

Elon Musk tweeted out a photo of his bedside table for his Twitter followers. The contents are unusual unless you, too, go to sleep with prop guns and empty Diet Coke cans on your bedside table. There were four cans of the caffeine-free Diet Coke on the table, what appears to be two replica guns and a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Business Insider reported. There also appears to be a Buddhist ritual object called Vajra Dorje, reported New York Post.

Musk is a longtime fan of Diet Coke and has previously voiced his opinion in favour of gun ownership. Though the presence of the replica guns upset many Twitter users over gun safety concerns, it was the lack of coasters that the billionaire apologised for after several users pointed out the lack thereof. “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters," he tweeted. “Greetings, I’m Musket, Elon Musket."

Many also seemed to joke that the photo wasn’t exactly the epitome of emotional wellness.

Greetings, I’m Musket, Elon Musket— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

this is so coquette kate moss-esque pinterest lana del rey red heart vinyl of him https://t.co/8pRFPnqwJg— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) November 28, 2022

He’s like an american girl doll w his little objects it’s kind of cute https://t.co/Kli7ahcVS2— helena (@freshhel) November 28, 2022

With the colonial picture in the background, the historian in me just has to raise the fact that in 1786 cities like Boston implemented a law requiring all firearms to be stored unloaded in the home.All jokes aside, replica gun or not— gun safety isn't a game. Grow up. https://t.co/T1xvCw5AoA — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) November 28, 2022

We are reaching critical Divorced Guy Posting. https://t.co/CNgm7Hr9aP— FEMIURGE (@NORMALHOROSCOPE) November 28, 2022

Two prop guns. Caffeine free coke. This radiates low energy https://t.co/9EY5TfEqRU— Kafka, Esq. (@metalgearobama) November 28, 2022

My man is a billionaire and can’t afford a coaster? https://t.co/LwsbkCygYr— Eric Burnett, MD (@Doctor_Eric_B) November 28, 2022

Musk and Stephen King recently had a friendly exchange on Twitter after the author pointed out that Musk seemed to be “making it up as he [went] along" when it came to the management of the platform. “I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along," King tweeted. Musk was not daunted by the criticism.

“Suggestions are welcome Mr. [King]," he tweeted back with a crown emoji.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here