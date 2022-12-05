Elon Musk Reveals He Wanted to 'Punch' Kanye West After Swastika Pic on Twitter

Elon Musk joked that he wanted to “punch" Kanye West (now Ye) after the latter posted the Swastika symbol on Twitter and got suspended afterwards. “I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence," Musk said on a Twitter space as per an Independent report. He had been asked about his decision to suspend Kanye’s Twitter account for inciting violence. Kanye had posted the Swastika symbol inside a Star of David and then gone on to praise Hitler on Alex Jones’ show Infowars.

Musk revealed that he had tried to persuade Kanye not to post anti-Semitic content on Twitter and decided to suspend him “because at some point you have to say what is incitement to violence because it is against the law in the US".

Here’s what Musk had had to say to a Twitter user who requested him to “fix" Kanye shortly before the rapper’s account was banned:

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Notably, Musk had welcomed Kanye back on Twitter not very long ago. “Testing… Testing… Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," Kanye had tweeted. Musk replied: “Don’t kill what ye hate… Save what ye love". Before being suspended, however, Kanye had mocked the viral shirtless photos of Musk. The new Twitter boss had clarified: “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

Meanwhile, Kanye has already gotten himself embroiled in another controversy. In a statement shared by Kanye via Instagram, the Donda rapper asked, “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” He further called the Twitter owner a ‘first genetic hybrid’ from China and South Africa who’s stuck. “Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel. And we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck.”

He continued, “Well, let’s not forget about Obama. I’m sorry for using curse words in Church But I don’t have another word for Obama yet. Ye24, let’s unify and find out LUAFO.”

