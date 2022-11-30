CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk Sends Thanksgiving Goodies To ISS Astronauts
Elon Musk Sends Thanksgiving Goodies To ISS Astronauts

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 13:24 IST

Delhi, India

Along with the thanksgiving treats, the crew will also be using dwarf tomato seeds that were sent to them for one of NASA's experiments.

Along with the thanksgiving treats, the crew will also be using dwarf tomato seeds that were sent to them for one of NASA’s experiments.

From candy corn, and ice cream to pumpkin pie, the package contained a variety of sweet treats for the astronauts to enjoy.

Elon Musk is one of the most-talked-about entrepreneurs in the world. Currently, the world’s richest man has been making some huge changes to Twitter’s operations. While a lot of people see it as a positive change, many others feel that he is ruining social media. Today, Elon Musk is in the spotlight for some other reason. This is because he has sent a package containing Thanksgiving treats and goodies to astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

Elon Musk’s latest SpaceX launch was the Falcon 9 rocket — which set in motion the 26th Dragon Commercial Resupply Services mission on November 26. Along with treats, the mission also carried 3,500 kilograms of crew supplies, research, hardware, and other scientific materials.

From candy corn, ice cream to pumpkin pie, the package contained a variety of sweet treats for the astronauts to enjoy.

Along with the thanksgiving treats, the crew will also be using dwarf tomato seeds that were sent to them for one of NASA’s experiments. The space agency researchers have grown various kinds of leafy green after testing plant growth on the space station. NASA also suggested that a nutritious diet is essential for astronauts, who head to space for long-duration exploration missions and the “typical pre-packaged astronaut diet may need to be supplemented by fresh foods produced in space.”

Musk recently also claimed that Apple was threatening to take Twitter off the App Store, but weren’t revealing the reason behind it. He also revealed through a chain of tweets that Apple had stopped most of their advertising on Twitter and suggested that the electronics giant’s actions implied their hate towards free speech in America.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002. The business tycoon recently acquired Twitter.

first published:November 30, 2022, 13:21 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 13:24 IST