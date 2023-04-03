Elon Musk Sets Up Vague Pop-Up Message For Verified Twitter Accounts, Roasted With Memes

Twitter boss Elon Musk recently gave a deadline after which all accounts with a legacy blue tick would lose their verification badge. To remain verified, they were supposed to have to pay $8. However, past the April 1 deadline, all the legacy-verified Twitter accounts seem to have retained their blue ticks. Instead, when you click on the tick, a new message pops up: “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account."

All the legacy-verified accounts have been wondering what purpose this changed message was supposed to serve. Musk, since his acquisition of the bluebird app, has oscillated with his decisions, rolling them back and forth time and again. Additionally, those who paid $8 to get a blue tick have been getting consistently roasted on the platform.

Lmao he switched all the legacy verified accounts to make it look like we *may* have paid for Twitter Blue 😂 pic.twitter.com/khav3wg3Lr— Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) April 2, 2023

The new pop-up message upon clicking the blue tick is getting Musk roasted as well. Predictably, it has sparked a slew of memes.

all the legacy verified accounts not subscribing to twitter blue: pic.twitter.com/XGAeJmcAkE— J.R.R. Jokien (never was notable) (@joshcarlosjosh) April 1, 2023

"this person is either the real Taylor Swift or someone who has $8 there's no way to be certain" pic.twitter.com/EcrQ08YkFA— Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) April 2, 2023

This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account. pic.twitter.com/pT6WfQQAyQ— John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) April 3, 2023

I sit in a cubicle and I go through thousands of lines of code and remove blue checkmarks from legacy verified users, it doesn't really matter I don't like my job and I don't think I'm gonna go anymore. pic.twitter.com/0k2f2vt206— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) April 1, 2023

This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account or it has won a ticket to a deadly chocolate factory— Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) April 2, 2023

This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account. pic.twitter.com/hqrABMiudw— Reel and Roll Films - 🎉 Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar 🎉 (@reelandroll) April 3, 2023

"This Kelly is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account" pic.twitter.com/RiTkGxrTHY— Tom Costantino (@TomCostantino) April 3, 2023

Could that be another misfire?

