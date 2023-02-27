Elon Musk is always ready with a hilarious tweet on any topic. The Twitter CEO never leaves his following of almost 130 million without a meme or some witty tweet to look forward to on his account. This time, he is sharing his take on one of the most famous equations shared by Albert Einstein. The equation: E = mc², originally defines the energy (E) of a particle at rest as the product of mass (m) with the speed of light squared (c²). On the most basic level, this formula means that energy and mass (matter) are interchangeable. Under the right conditions, energy can become mass and vice versa.

Though Elon Musk’s meme tweet tweaked it a bit. In the first part of the meme, the formula written as Energy = Milk x Coffee² is written on a coffee cup. Underneath it, a snap features Albert Einstein, being held back by theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and American astrophysicists Neil de Grasse Tyson. The text on the tweet reads, “Calm down calm down".

Social media users were on board with SpaceX’s Co-founder’s vision of the tweet. Though some argued that they need more caffeine than that to stay functional. For others, this was a clear indication of Elon Musk having way too many memes saved on his phone. “I see nothing but the absolute truth. Even the science backs that formula up,” tweeted a user.

I see nothing but absolute truth. Even the science backs that formula up.— Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) February 26, 2023

Another tweet read, “I truly believe Elon has a meme guy on staff. His entire job is to bring Elon 5 good memes by 5:00 each day.”

I truly believe Elon has a meme guy on staff.His entire job is bring Elon 5 good memes by 5:00 each day. — Tyler Todt (@tyromper) February 26, 2023

Meanwhile, one user had an important question to ask the Twitter CEO. They wrote, “Hey Elon. How many memes do you have saved in your main phone?”

Hey Elon. How many memes do you have saved in your main phone?— Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) February 26, 2023

This is not the only hilarious meme that has come out of Elon Musk’s vault in the past few days. The Tesla CEO has shared a rather shocking clip on Twitter, suggesting he has opened an OnlyFans account. It appears that the falling price of the Tesla share has pushed him to make this move. The clip also talked about other big names such as Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson. Peterson. In the clip, Elon Musk also discussed what kind of pictures they prefer posting on their OnlyFans accounts. And it is unreal (quite literally).

The clip was taken from a YouTube channel that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create fake videos of real people. The dubbing in the clip is also sourced from an AI, the video is a collage of old clips of each man on the podcast.

Check out my spicy ️ OnlyGANs!! pic.twitter.com/b9lnJSEnvo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2023

That is not to say that people did not have a good laugh over it. In fact, the comments section was flooded with laughing emojis.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here